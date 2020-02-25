Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/18/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/18/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

2/14/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $296.00 to $284.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $310.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $298.00 to $296.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Huntington Ingalls Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $294.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Huntington Ingalls is the sole designer and manufacturer of nuclear powered aircraft carriers in the United States. Furthermore, over 70% of the active U.S. Navy fleet consists of Huntington Ingalls ships. Being the nation's largest military shipbuilder, the company boasts stable financials. Fiscal 2020 budget should boost the company’s growth trajectory. The company's SSN-794 Montana submarine delivery is on track to achieve pressure hull complete by end of 2019. Also, Huntington Ingalls has outperformed its industry in a year’s time. However, the company’s exposure to debt combined with its ability to incur significant amounts of debt in the future increases its vulnerability to adverse economic or industry conditions. Additionally, reduced fleet size poses risk for its growth potential.”

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $12.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.83. 379,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,678. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $196.26 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.47. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

In other news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 1,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.69, for a total transaction of $503,525.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,098,316.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

