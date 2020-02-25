Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.77-3.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $914.17 million.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.17. 225,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of -0.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $44.78 and a 52 week high of $70.91.

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huron Consulting Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

