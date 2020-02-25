Hush (HUSH) Price Down 10.3% This Week

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Hush has a market capitalization of $520,273.00 and $403.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be bought for about $0.0616 or 0.00000659 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded down 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00617155 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00098105 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00114305 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002638 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001452 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 38.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 21st, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 8,452,055 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

