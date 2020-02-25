Hydro (HYDRO) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 Million

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Hydro has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Upbit, CoinEx and BitMart. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045153 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00481900 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $597.10 or 0.06383661 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00060649 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00026482 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003273 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010496 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro (HYDRO) is a token. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,783,834,956 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hydro

Hydro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Fatbtc, Mercatox, BitMart, DEx.top, Upbit, CoinEx, IDAX, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

