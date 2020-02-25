HyperCash (HC) Reaches Market Cap of $79.10 Million

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00019085 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Kucoin, Binance and OKEx. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $79.10 million and approximately $45.85 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.21 or 0.02741615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00217647 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00131548 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,523,152 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

HyperCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, HitBTC, OKEx, TOPBTC, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Coinnest, Binance, Huobi, Allcoin, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Bithumb and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

