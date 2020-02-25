IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,311 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IAC. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.65.

Shares of IAC stock opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $252.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.74. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $201.50 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

