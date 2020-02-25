IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Position Reduced by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $49,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $732,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,108.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IAC shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $221.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.47 and a 200-day moving average of $237.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $201.50 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.