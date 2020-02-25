ILCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $17.91 Million (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. ILCoin has a total market capitalization of $17.91 million and $190,675.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000466 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and FreiExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded 93% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009628 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000669 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001941 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000117 BTC.

ILCoin Coin Profile

ILCoin (ILC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Graviex, Crex24, IDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

