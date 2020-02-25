Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Reduced by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $183.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.92 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $168.06.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.83% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Cfra boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

