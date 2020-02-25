ImageCoin (IMG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.44 Million

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.16 million and $1.44 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001343 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004515 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00001080 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000373 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 18,453,791 coins and its circulating supply is 17,453,793 coins.

The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

