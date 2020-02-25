ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) CEO Mark J. Enyedy Sells 55,222 Shares

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 55,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $275,557.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,542.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $4.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.57.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $44.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

