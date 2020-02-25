Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.77 million. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 28.27%.

Shares of ILPT opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $24.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.99%.

Several analysts have commented on ILPT shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

