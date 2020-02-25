InflationCoin Price Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (IFLT)

InflationCoin (CURRENCY:IFLT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. InflationCoin has a market capitalization of $40,414.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of InflationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One InflationCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, InflationCoin has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.01032377 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00023030 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000694 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

InflationCoin Profile

InflationCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. InflationCoin’s total supply is 44,790,092,020 coins. The Reddit community for InflationCoin is /r/inflationcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. InflationCoin’s official website is inflationcoin.org. InflationCoin’s official Twitter account is @inflationcoin.

InflationCoin Coin Trading

InflationCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InflationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InflationCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InflationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

