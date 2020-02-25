Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -1.71

News articles about Infosys (NYSE:INFY) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Infosys earned a media sentiment score of -1.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. 20,685,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,319,895. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.48. Infosys has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.09 to $13.53 in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

