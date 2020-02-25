Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.75.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ingevity from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $54.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.88. Ingevity has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $117.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingevity will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO D Michael Wilson bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.12 per share, with a total value of $488,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Fortson bought 2,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,745,105. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ingevity during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

