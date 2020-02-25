Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 27,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Innospec by 170.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 3,543.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 538.7% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hugh Aldous sold 3,000 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total value of $301,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,600.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Innospec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

IOSP stock opened at $90.96 on Tuesday. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Innospec had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $390.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

