Innovaderma (LON:IDP) Posts Earnings Results

Innovaderma (LON:IDP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

IDP stock traded down GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 66.50 ($0.87). The stock had a trading volume of 513,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. Innovaderma has a 52-week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 116.88 ($1.54).

Get Innovaderma alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Innovaderma in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Joe Bayer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £1,860 ($2,446.72).

Innovaderma Company Profile

InnovaDerma PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, manufacture, and marketing of clinically proven products in life sciences, beauty, and personal care products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Australasia, North Asia, and Africa. The company offers a range of men's skincare products, including hand and body washes, hand creams, face washes, and face moisturizers under the Charles + Lee brand name; and shampoos, conditioners, and laser technology treatments to treat male and female hair loss, alopecia, and thinning hair under the Leimo brand name.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Innovaderma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovaderma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.