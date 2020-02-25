INO COIN Trading Down 21% This Week (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded 21% lower against the dollar. INO COIN has a market cap of $305.84 million and $3,302.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can now be purchased for approximately $1.70 or 0.00018426 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Token Store.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

INO COIN Profile

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu. The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

INO COIN Token Trading

INO COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Token Store. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

