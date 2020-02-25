Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.11 million. Inogen had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 9.89%. Inogen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Inogen updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,088. Inogen has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $145.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $923.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95.

INGN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

