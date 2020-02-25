Insider Buying: Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CEO Buys 13,160 Shares of Stock

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 13,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,408,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,703,513.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AROC traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $7.50. 43,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,596. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 2.81. Archrock Inc has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AROC shares. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Archrock from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,058.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

