Insider Buying: International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) VP Purchases 656 Shares of Stock

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) VP Vincent P. Bonnot acquired 656 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,515.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

International Paper stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.47. 128,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,704. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.98. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.98.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of International Paper by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 569,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after purchasing an additional 48,970 shares during the period. Laffer Investments raised its position in shares of International Paper by 16,164.2% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 10,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,522,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,874,000 after purchasing an additional 182,316 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,510,000. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

