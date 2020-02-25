Insider Buying: Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC (LON:MONY) insider Robin Freestone purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 6.90 ($0.09) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 327.10 ($4.30). 1,751,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 331.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 308.40 ($4.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1857.0001054 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.63%.

MONY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Shore Capital upgraded Moneysupermarket.Com Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 415 ($5.46) price objective (down from GBX 570 ($7.50)) on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 385 ($5.06) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 360.63 ($4.74).

Moneysupermarket.Com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

