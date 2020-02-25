Insider Buying: Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) Director Buys 99,000 Shares of Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp (CVE:FEO) Director Steven Dean purchased 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,451,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$174,184.44.

Shares of CVE:FEO traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, reaching C$0.12. The company had a trading volume of 100,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,512. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and a PE ratio of -3.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

Oceanic Iron Ore Company Profile

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Québec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property that covers three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers approximately 39,717 hectares of iron formation located in the Nunavik region of Northern Québec.

