Insider Selling: ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Sells 16,790 Shares of Stock

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) SVP Thomas Ryll sold 16,790 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $83,782.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,624 shares in the company, valued at $377,363.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 28,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $7.07.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMGN shares. ValuEngine cut ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.