Insider Selling: Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CAO Sells 297 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

LH stock traded down $3.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.12. 24,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,192. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $196.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 106.2% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.