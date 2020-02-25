Insider Selling: NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:NWE traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. The stock had a trading volume of 51,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,868. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NorthWestern Corp has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $80.52.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 954.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

