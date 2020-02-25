Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Janice Chaffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.92, for a total value of $1,499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,892.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.25. 1,042,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,240. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.65 and a 12 month high of $166.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 400.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 715,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,563,000 after purchasing an additional 572,409 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 772,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,551,000 after purchasing an additional 435,983 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in Synopsys by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 471,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,583,000 after purchasing an additional 352,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

