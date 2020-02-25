Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) EVP Sells 32,400 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total transaction of $4,884,948.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at $17,614,308.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,042,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,240. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.65 and a 1 year high of $166.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.76 and its 200-day moving average is $140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 172,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 7,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

