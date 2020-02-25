Insider Selling: Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) insider Paul Martin Barnes sold 15,000 shares of Tristel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 422 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £63,300 ($83,267.56).

LON TSTL opened at GBX 450 ($5.92) on Tuesday. Tristel Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 260 ($3.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 460 ($6.05). The stock has a market cap of $196.05 million and a P/E ratio of 50.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 396.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 335.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel (LON:TSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 5.37 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tristel Plc will post 1199.9999883 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a GBX 2.34 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. Tristel’s payout ratio is presently 0.67%.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a research note on Monday.

About Tristel

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.