Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47), Briefing.com reports. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 495.47% and a negative net margin of 143.09%. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.97) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICPT traded down $6.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.68. 712,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,462. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $56.76 and a one year high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81.

In other news, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $82,730.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,365.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pruzanski sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $52,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,543 shares in the company, valued at $58,692,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,920 shares of company stock worth $453,179. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.56.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

