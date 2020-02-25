Intercontinental Hotels Group (IHG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON: IHG):

2/21/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/21/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 5,300 ($69.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

2/17/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/7/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/29/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Intercontinental Hotels Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 4,935 ($64.92) to GBX 4,860 ($63.93). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

LON:IHG traded down GBX 153 ($2.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,588 ($60.35). 741,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,907.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,942.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,483 ($58.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 1.37%. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

