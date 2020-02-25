Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 2,447.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,289 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Interface worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Interface by 43.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 730,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after buying an additional 221,185 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Interface by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 760,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 201,065 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter valued at $2,185,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Interface by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth $829,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TILE opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $969.74 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. Interface, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Longbow Research cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Interface has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

