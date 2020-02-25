Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Internap Corp (NASDAQ:INAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

INAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Internap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Internap alerts:

Shares of INAP stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. Internap has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $25.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average of $1.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Internap by 320.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Internap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Internap by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Internap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.