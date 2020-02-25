International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE IGT opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. International Game Technology has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

