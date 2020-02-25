Interzone (ITZ) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last week, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,186.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $240.59 or 0.02618831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.03671367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00746185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.39 or 0.00809778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00095041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009872 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029674 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.50 or 0.00593292 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Interzone Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

