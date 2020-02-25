IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $27.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.12 million. IntriCon updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of IIN opened at $16.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.74. IntriCon has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $28.41. The company has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a PE ratio of -37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.19.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IIN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IntriCon from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IntriCon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

