Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $5,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after acquiring an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,947,183,000 after acquiring an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in Intuit by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after acquiring an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Intuit by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after acquiring an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $284.80. 3,419,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,144. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $287.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.03 and a 52-week high of $306.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 73,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.08, for a total value of $18,785,260.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 112,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.16, for a total value of $29,815,775.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,426 shares of company stock valued at $48,613,307. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTU. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $285.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Intuit from to in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.84.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.