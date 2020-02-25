Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 222.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 35.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $610.00 to $595.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

ISRG opened at $580.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $591.66 and its 200-day moving average is $557.28. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $455.15 and a twelve month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,544,904. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.