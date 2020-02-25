Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 10,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,306,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $13,883,000. Cavalier Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $3,226,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,960,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $6.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.37. 95,428,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,105,945. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $169.27 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

