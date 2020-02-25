Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,033,000 after purchasing an additional 85,527 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after buying an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,040,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,151,000 after buying an additional 94,066 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,399,000 after buying an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,003,000 after buying an additional 121,147 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPLV stock traded down $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $59.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,270. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $62.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.