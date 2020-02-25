Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Anglo American (AAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American (LON: AAL) recently:

2/25/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an “overweight” rating. They now have a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,000 ($26.31).

2/24/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/21/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2020 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,050 ($40.12) to GBX 3,000 ($39.46). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/12/2020 – Anglo American was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating.

2/11/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12). They now have a “top pick” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Anglo American had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

1/24/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/21/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Anglo American had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,800 ($23.68).

1/15/2020 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Anglo American had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/9/2020 – Anglo American had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/9/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/8/2020 – Anglo American had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on the stock.

AAL stock traded down GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,939 ($25.51). 3,975,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,949.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,956.47. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a one year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

