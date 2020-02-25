Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Fortis (FTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fortis (TSE: FTS):

2/14/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fortis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

2/14/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00.

2/7/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$59.00 to C$64.00.

2/7/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$62.00.

1/30/2020 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$57.00.

1/29/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Fortis was given a new C$55.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$54.00 to C$58.00.

1/20/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$54.00 to C$58.00.

1/15/2020 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$57.00.

TSE:FTS traded down C$0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$57.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,644. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$55.04. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.32. Fortis Inc has a twelve month low of C$46.66 and a twelve month high of C$59.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st will be issued a $0.4775 dividend. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.35%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

