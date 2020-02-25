Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Simon Property Group (SPG)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG):

2/19/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $160.00 to $147.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Cfra from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $182.00 to $168.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $198.00 to $182.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Simon Property Group had its “in-line” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $147.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Simon Property Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Simon Property Group was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $156.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $174.00.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $5.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.28. 3,997,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,134. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.01 and a 1-year high of $186.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.50.

Get Simon Property Group Inc alerts:

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.