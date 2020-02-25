Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Antofagasta (ANTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Antofagasta (LON: ANTO) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 800 ($10.52).

2/11/2020 – Antofagasta was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 740 ($9.73) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 850 ($11.18).

2/5/2020 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).

1/30/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 910 ($11.97). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Antofagasta had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/23/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 850 ($11.18). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Antofagasta was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 840 ($11.05).

1/13/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/9/2020 – Antofagasta had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Antofagasta had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of LON ANTO traded down GBX 19 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 797.20 ($10.49). 2,243,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta plc has a 52-week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 888.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 882.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.06.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

