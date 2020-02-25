Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Yandex (YNDX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX):

2/22/2020 – Yandex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Yandex reported mixed fourth quarter results wherein earnings missed the estimates but revenues topped the same. The company’s core search business and increasing online advertising revenues were the key growth drivers. Also, Yandex continued to experience increase in its share in the Russian search market. The company’s solid momentum across Taxi, Classifieds, Media Services and Experiments segments remained positive and are expected to contribute well in the upcoming quarters. Moreover, strengthening ridesharing business will continue to aid growth in Taxi segment. The stock has outperformed the industry over a year. However, mounting investments across all the segments pose a serious threat to its margin expansion. Further, rising competition from search giant like Google remains a risk to its search market position.”

2/21/2020 – Yandex was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/18/2020 – Yandex had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/18/2020 – Yandex had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $60.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Yandex was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2020 – Yandex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/17/2020 – Yandex is now covered by analysts at Tigress Financial. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Yandex was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of YNDX traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 16,156,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,376. Yandex NV has a 1 year low of $28.91 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $20.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Yandex during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

