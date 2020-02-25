Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 25th (ADVOF, AI, ARVN, BGS, BRFS, CELH, CIB, CLRB, CLXT, CNDT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 25th:

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ADVA Optical Networking SE develops, manufactures and sells optical and Ethernetbased networking solutions. It serves telecommunications service providers, private companies, universities and government agencies. ADVA Optical Networking SE is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Jefferies Financial Group Inc currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BRF Brasil Foods SA, formerly Perdigao S.A., is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Company’s products include frozen whole and cut chickens; frozen pork cuts and beef cuts; processed food products, such as marinated frozen whole and cut chickens, roosters (sold under the Chester brand) and turkeys; specialty meats, such as sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon and other smoked products; frozen processed meats, such as hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibes and meatballs, and frozen processed vegetarian foods; frozen prepared entrees, such as lasagnas and pizzas, as well as other frozen foods, including vegetables, cheese bread and pies; dairy products, such as cheeses, powdered milk and yogurts; juices, soy milk and soy juices; margarine; milk, and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed. “

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. is developing agents to detect, treat and monitor a broad spectrum of cancers. It uses a novel phospholipid ether platform technology as a targeted delivery and retention vehicle. Cellectar Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin. “

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Calyxt, Inc. is a consumer-centric, food- and agriculture-focused company. It researches and develops seeds and food ingredients for agricultural, feed, and food applications as well as offers fat saturation and gluten reduction in soybean oil and wheat. Calyxt, Inc. is based in New Brighton, United States. “

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Conduent Incorporated is a business process services company. It engaged in providing business and government services to citizens, patients, customers and employees. The services rendered by the company include healthcare solutions, BPO services, learning services, digital payments, legal and compliance solutions, human resources, finance and accounting, procurement solutions and digital transformation. The company serves aerospace defence and automotive services, banking, communication and media, healthcare, industrial and energy, insurance, retail and consumer products and transportation industries. Conduent Incorporated is based in Basking Ridge, N.J. “

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:CSPR). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Mizuho. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

