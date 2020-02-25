Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Burberry Group (BRBY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Burberry Group (LON: BRBY) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,600 ($34.20) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

2/10/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,600 ($34.20). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

1/27/2020 – Burberry Group was downgraded by analysts at Main First Bank AG to a “hold” rating.

1/23/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Burberry Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,650 ($34.86) price target on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 2,202 ($28.97) to GBX 2,258 ($29.70). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/17/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Burberry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/14/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,175 ($28.61).

1/13/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON BRBY traded down GBX 41 ($0.54) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,754 ($23.07). 1,993,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,079.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,101.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07).

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

