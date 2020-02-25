Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ: DNKN):

2/25/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $90.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $83.00 to $81.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

2/7/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $83.00 to $86.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Dunkin Brands Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. 882,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,254. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.61. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

