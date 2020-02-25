Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Delivery Hero (DHER)

Delivery Hero (ETR: DHER) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/24/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €90.00 ($104.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €77.90 ($90.58) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €38.00 ($44.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €83.00 ($96.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €86.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Delivery Hero was given a new €76.00 ($88.37) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:DHER traded down €0.84 ($0.98) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €71.92 ($83.63). 534,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99. Delivery Hero SE has a 52-week low of €31.50 ($36.63) and a 52-week high of €81.62 ($94.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €71.98 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.81.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.