IOST (IOST) Price Reaches $0.0056

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. One IOST token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Zebpay, DragonEX and OTCBTC. IOST has a market cap of $67.83 million and approximately $50.00 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00046059 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00481327 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $597.80 or 0.06388041 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00060830 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00026611 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010506 BTC.

IOST Token Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a token. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,013,965,609 tokens. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken.

Buying and Selling IOST

IOST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Vebitcoin, DragonEX, CoinZest, OTCBTC, Kucoin, Bithumb, BitMax, BigONE, Livecoin, GOPAX, IDAX, Coineal, IDEX, Hotbit, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bitkub, Upbit, BitMart, Cobinhood, Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bitrue, ABCC, Zebpay, Huobi, WazirX, DigiFinex, Kyber Network, DDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

